Behchokǫ̀ raid leads to child sexual abuse material charge

RCMP have charged a 39-year-old man in Behchokǫ̀ with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Police say Bryan Anthony Lafferty was arrested and charged on Tuesday after an investigation that began in September 2021.

According to a Thursday news release, police searched a home in Behchokǫ̀ in April last year and seized a “large quantity of electronic devices.” An investigation into that seizure is ongoing.

But police said the NWT RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit subsequently “determined that a person was continuing to commit similar offences from the same residence.” A second search took place this week, leading to Lafferty’s arrest and the seizure of more devices.

No charges have so far been proven in court.

On Wednesday, RCMP said, Lafferty “was released before a justice of the peace with several conditions pending a court date.”