NWT defeats Alberta North in overtime for U16 male hockey gold

Callum MacLean scored the game-winning overtime goal as the Northwest Territories’ U16 male hockey team upset hosts Alberta North to win Arctic Winter Games gold.

MacLean struck after one minute and 41 seconds of three-on-three overtime to win the game 6-5 for the NWT in front of a partisan crowd in Fort McMurray’s Centerfire Place.

That victory followed gold for the NWT’s juvenile female futsal team, who defeated Yukon 5-0, and for Brooke Smith in curling’s mixed event. Reese Wainman took bronze in that event, while the territory’s U18 male cross-country ski relay team also finished third.

The NWT’s female volleyball team defeated Greenland for bronze while the juvenile male futsal team took silver after a 5-3 defeat in the final against Alberta North.

Both basketball teams took bronze, the male team defeating Nunavut 95-71 and the female team beating Alaska 65-38.

At Centerfire Place, vehicles were strewn haphazardly for blocks around a packed parking lot as Fort McMurray turned up to support Alberta North in the last hockey game of Wood Buffalo 2023.

But MacLean delivered a stunning come-from-behind upset for the NWT’s U16 team, which had trailed 5-3 at one point in the third period.

“Amazing,” said MacLean, who turns 16 later this month.

“Helmets came off, gloves came flying. It’s an unbelievable experience to have the boys surrounding me and cheering.”

The team had practised three-on-three in the lead-up to the Arctic Winter Games, MacLean said, paying tribute to the way players from across the North and those who study in the south had come together and worked as a team for the past week. Callum MacLean scores in overtime against Alberta North. Ollie Williams/Team NT Callum MacLean celebrates scoring the game-winning goal against Alberta North. Ollie Williams/Team NT

Even so, nothing else this week was quite like the atmosphere inside the arena on Saturday.

“It was loud. You can’t hear much going on so you’ve just got to go, and know the chemistry with your guys,” MacLean said.

Asked to rank that experience, he answered: “That’s got to go first.”

With some results still to be finalized, the NWT as of 2:45pm on Saturday had 40 gold ulus, behind Yukon on 53 and Alaska on 52, and ahead of Alberta North on 38. The territory’s total of 95 ulus of any colour places it comfortably fourth in the eight-team table, with Yukon’s 152 the highest count.

Speed skater Sage Acorn, who contributed four individual gold ulus to Team NT’s tally, will carry the NWT flag at a closing ceremony set to begin at 4pm.

The next Arctic Winter Games are only a year away. Because this edition was delayed a year by the pandemic, the whole show will go again next year in Alaska.

More follows.