Yellowknife’s Mainstreet Pizza ‘sold to new owner’

The owner of Yellowknife’s Mainstreet Pizza says he has sold the business and will focus on his remaining donair outlet on Franklin Avenue.

The pizzeria on 53 Street had been for sale for months. Owner Yousry Abdelmegid previously told Cabin Radio the family business had struggled to deal with staff shortages.

Abdelmegid has been running the pizza shop since 2017. The new owner was not named.

“It’s difficult because all of us small businesses are competing with the big cities, with the big competition. It’s the worst,” he said in November.

“With so little staff, I have to close down the business if I go out of town for a couple of days because there isn’t enough people to run it.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mainstreet Pizza told customers staff were “beyond thankful for the amazing support you have shown us over the years.”

“It was truly a pleasure to be able to serve you, and we are grateful that we will be continuing to do so at our other location, Mainstreet Donair, in the Centre Square Mall,” the post read.

Mainstreet Donair will extend its hours as a consequence of the move, the post added, operating on weekdays from 10am until 5pm.