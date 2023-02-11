Hay River RCMP charge man with sexual offences including child luring

A man in Hay River faces charges related to sexual offences and child exploitation after a years-long investigation, RCMP say.

The 37-year-old was not named in a late Friday afternoon news release. Police said the man was not publicly identified to protect the identity of the victim.

RCMP said an investigation that began in 2020 resulted in the man being charged last week with voyeurism, sexual assault, sexual interference and child luring.

Police said the man was released on conditions and is due in court at the end of March.