Yellowknife DMV switches to daily mix of walk-ins, appointments

Yellowknife’s DMV office is switching to daily walk-in service with appointments any time, rather than a system that changed depending on the day.

Previously, walk-in service was available on Tuesdays and Thursdays with appointments required to access driver and vehicle licensing services on any other day.

The new schedule sees the DMV open from 9am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9:30am till 4pm on Wednesdays. You can walk in on those days or make an appointment in advance.

Appointments can be booked online. Some tasks, like renewing a vehicle registration or driver’s licence, can also be carried out online.