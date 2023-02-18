Adrian Bell becomes president of YK Chamber of Commerce

Realtor and former city councillor Adrian Bell has been appointed president of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

Bell is the chamber’s third president since last summer. Rob Warburton stood down to run for council in last fall’s election and was replaced by Sandra MacKenzie, whom Bell succeeds.

“The years ahead will hold some significant challenges for the business community, and I am honoured to be at the helm of the YK chamber and representing businesses in this crucial period,” said Bell, a longtime member of the chamber’s board, in a press release.

“In 2022, we really concentrated on building back our in-person services to membership while growing on the advocacy successes seen throughout the pandemic. We have big plans for 2023, including our Trailblazers Symposium featuring Clara Hughes as a speaker and a blockbuster spring trade show in May.

“I look forward to connecting with our membership and representing our business community as we all grapple with the future of our beloved city.”