Five charged after fentanyl, crack and gun found in Fort Simpson raid

RCMP say five people face charges after searches of two homes in Fort Simpson found suspected fentanyl and cocaine alongside a loaded handgun.

Residents reported seeing officers in tactical gear on Wednesday last week. Police said a publication ban imposed by a justice of the peace had delayed the issuing of a statement about the incidents.

According to RCMP, raids of the two homes produced 1.3 kg of suspected cocaine, 72.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and six grams of suspected fentanyl.

Fentanyl and carfentanil distribution in the NWT is the subject of heightened scrutiny after a series of drug poisoning deaths in Hay River over the past year. “We are starting to see the illicit drug supply in the NWT being tainted,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola warned last month.

Police said four men face various charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, while a woman is charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking. None of the five were named.

“The general public remains the best source of information relating to illicit drug trafficking in the Northwest Territories,” RCMP stated.

“Anyone who has information about drug trafficking is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.”