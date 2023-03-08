NWT issues update on Covid-19 vaccine for young children

The NWT’s health authority says there will no longer be a “gap in availability” of Covid-19 vaccine for young children following a change in Health Canada guidance.

Previously, the territorial government said its existing supply of the Spikevax vaccine for children aged six months to five years was expiring, so appointments would be put on hold until fresh doses arrived.

In a late February statement, the health authority said a gap of four to six weeks was likely – beginning on Thursday this week – until more doses arrived and vaccination efforts could restart.

But on Wednesday, the authority said Health Canada had “issued an expiration date extension for this product” and “limited quantities will be available until new inventory is made available by the federal government.”

If you have a young child in need of vaccination, the health authority says you should contact your health centre or public health unit. “Requests will be accommodated wherever possible based on availability of vaccine,” the authority stated.

Fresh supplies of the Spikevax vaccine for young children are expected to arrive in April.