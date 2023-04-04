Man arrested after Fort Good Hope stabbings admits manslaughter

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a woman in Fort Good Hope on September 20 last year.

On Monday in NWT Supreme Court, Thadeus McNeely (whose name is spelled Thaddeus in some documents) also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault from the same day.

McNeely had initially been charged with second-degree murder.

He spent two days at large in Fort Good Hope then handed himself in after what RCMP said was a series of stabbings that killed one person and left two survivors with “significant injuries.”

An RCMP handout image of Thadeus McNeely.

During Monday’s proceedings, the Crown prosecution said people affected by what happened in September are now being given the opportunity to provide victim impact statements.

The court is examining the possibility of bringing McNeely’s sentencing hearing to Fort Good Hope. Dates are being explored for a two-day hearing to take place either this summer or in the fall.

McNeely will next be in Supreme Court for an administrative appearance on May 1.

Meanwhile, separate Territorial Court proceedings involving McNeely resumed briefly on Tuesday before being adjourned until April 18.

In those proceedings, McNeely is charged with two assaults in Fort Good Hope in November 2021 and an assault, uttering threats and mischief in the Sahtu community in May 2021.

Brooklyn Connolly contributed reporting.