Fort Good Hope stabbings suspect hands himself in

Thaddeus McNeely, who spent almost two days at large in Fort Good Hope after what RCMP say was a series of stabbings on Tuesday evening, has handed himself in to police.

At a news conference shortly after 7:30pm on Thursday, police said McNeely or a family member had contacted officers from a home in the community and indicated he wished to give himself up.

RCMP said McNeely was taken into custody at the house shortly before 6pm.

Charges are anticipated but have not yet been laid. McNeely remains in custody at the Fort Good Hope detachment for the time being, though he is likely to be moved to Yellowknife in the coming days.

Police said they still did not know where the 24-year-old had spent most of the past two days.

One person died and two people were hurt in Tuesday’s attacks. While police initially left open the possibility of multiple suspects, McNeely is now considered the lone person of interest.

The two survivors received “significant injuries.” On Thursday evening, there was no update on their condition other than that medical treatment is ongoing.

Police say the suspect and victims were known to each other. The victims’ names have not been made public.

Supt Jeffrey Christie, speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, said Fort Good Hope residents should expect 10 to 12 officers to continue working in the community over the next few days as the investigation continues.

“The Northwest Territories RCMP leadership team would like to acknowledge the strong support of community leaders to keep them apprised and work with them through the investigation. Their overwhelming show of support to our officers has been deeply appreciated while we searched for the suspect in the last couple of days,” Christie said.

An RCMP handout image of Thaddeus McNeely.

He urged anyone with information about what happened on Tuesday to contact police.

“Your information, however insignificant or small that it may seem, may be a critical piece of the puzzle and investigation to come.”

RCMP spokesperson Sgt Chris Manseau earlier said what took place on Tuesday was an “isolated incident and a targeted attack.” The motive for the attacks remains under investigation, he said.

Twenty officers were sent to the community as police spent Wednesday and most of Thursday trying to find McNeely, whose first name has been variously spelled Thadeus and Thaddeus. Officers acknowledged someone in the community may have been helping to hide him.