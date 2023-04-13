Would you like to buy Yellowknife’s Gold Range Hotel?

One of downtown Yellowknife’s most iconic structures is for sale again. The Gold Range Hotel has been listed at an asking price of $1.5 million.

The Gold Range, also known as the Strange Range, is one of the few Yellowknife destinations to have its own Wikipedia page – which declares the Range was “the first bar to serve draught beer in the Northwest Territories in 1972.”

The hotel was last placed up for sale in early 2020, the CBC reported at the time. The Covid-19 pandemic arrived two months later, closing the Gold Range bar for much of the year as it tried to navigate restrictions on both venue capacity and activities like dancing.

A fresh listing posted by realtor Coldwell Banker on Thursday described the sale as an “exciting opportunity to own a piece of history.” Sunrise over Yellowknife’s Gold Range building in December 2020. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio

The realtor said the bar and two other retail units “provide a steady stream of income throughout the year,” while the upper floors’ 28 rooms “ensure repeat business.”

“In addition to the physical property, the sale will also include all of the equipment, fixtures, and even the name and goodwill of the Gold Range Hotel,” the listing adds, though minimal information is provided about the condition of the building, which, having been built in 1952, is one of the older structures in the city.

Coldwell Banker says the Range has been “a consistent profit-earner for the past 68 years and continues to be a highly popular and sought-after destination.”