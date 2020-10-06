Yellowknife’s Gold Range postpones reopening

Yellowknife’s Gold Range bar, which had hoped to reopen on Wednesday, said on Tuesday afternoon its planned comeback would be postponed.

The bar, one of the city’s best-known and most storied destinations, has been closed since March 18 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

Earlier in the week, the Gold Range had announced online a plan to open its doors at 2pm on Wednesday, October 7. However, the bar subsequently posted an update stating the reopening could not go ahead.

“Sorry everyone, we will not be opening tomorrow due to unforeseen circumstances,” Tuesday’s notice read.

Bar owner Joel Park told Cabin Radio the establishment’s new layout “conforms to the GNWT’s rules and regulations” related to Covid-19, but confirmed the reopening had been pushed back.

No new date has yet been set. The exact reason for the delay was unclear.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.