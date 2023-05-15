Hay River evacuates over wildfire, residents to head for Yellowknife

Hay River residents have been ordered to evacuate after a wildfire jumped the river from the Kátł’odeeche First Nation late on Sunday evening.

The entire town and the First Nation are under an evacuation order as of 11pm on Sunday. A rapidly growing wildfire has been blown in the direction of the town.

“The Town of Hay River is issuing an evacuation order for all of Hay River. The host community is Yellowknife,” read a short message on the town’s Facebook page.

“Those who require transportation can go to the Hay River Community Centre.”

More information is expected soon.

Earlier on Sunday evening, crews fighting the wildfire on the First Nation’s side of the river had been forced to withdraw.

Four crews supported by aircraft and heavy equipment had “made progress” reducing the fire’s intensity and working to protect the community, the GNWT said shortly before 9pm, but “unsafe conditions” meant firefighters had to pull back.

A control line had been built around 30 percent of the fire, the Department of Environment and Climate Change said, referring to a line where burnable material has been removed or water put down to limit the fire’s growth beyond that point.

The fire is now 65 hectares in size, ECC estimated at the time.

More: Kátł’odeeche First Nation evacuated over wildfire

Kátł’odeeche First Nation residents were earlier urged to leave their community. An evacuation order was issued at 4:30pm over concern that strong winds would blow the fire toward the First Nation’s reserve.

“Due to unsafe conditions – low-lying smoke causing limited visibility – teams are having difficulty accessing the fire and have had to pull back for now,” ECC subsequently said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, the federal agency, issued an air quality advisory for the Hay River region over smoke from the wildfire.

“Winds have shifted from the east, resulting in smoke being blown toward the Kátł’odeeche First Nation reserve and the town of Hay River,” the GNWT stated.

“Scattered rain showers are forecast over the next couple of days, which may bring limited relief.”

More follows.