Timeline, photos and video: KFN and Hay River wildfire

A wildfire that triggered the evacuation of Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation on Sunday grew from nothing to a giant smoke plume in the space of hours.

The fire in question, termed SS-005 by the NWT government’s wildfire management agency, did not formally exist at the start of the day.

The last estimate, on Sunday evening, put the fire at 65 hectares burned. By midnight, that total was likely to have been significantly exceeded.

Strong winds are said to have played a key role in the rapid growth of the fire, which was blown toward the First Nation and Hay River as the late afternoon and evening wore on.

More: Hay River evacuates over wildfire, residents to head for Yellowknife

Here’s a timeline of how the fire developed on Sunday:

Noon: The Kátł’odeeche First Nation reports a wildfire burning near Sandy Creek Lodge, east of the community, and shares a video of a helicopter attacking the fire. The First Nation said there was “no immediate risk” but people should be prepared in case conditions worsened.

1:45pm: The Kátł’odeeche First Nation declared a state of emergency and said its Old Village was being evacuated.

3:45pm: The NWT government says the fire is now 15 hectares in size and reports that it is believed to have been person-caused.

4:35pm: A full evacuation of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation is ordered, with Hay River’s arena the designated shelter point.

8:40pm: The NWT government says crews have “made progress” fighting the fire but have had to fall back because of limited visibility given the sheer amount of smoke. The fire is estimated at 65 hectares.

10pm: The Town of Hay River says it has begun 24-hour monitoring of the fire but says no alert is yet in place for the community.

10:50pm: The fire is reported to have jumped the Hay River.

11:05pm: The Town of Hay River orders an evacuation.

Residents shared photos and video as the fire grew. We’ve collected some of those below.

Be aware that some video on this page may contain distressing scenes and explicit language. A wildfire near the Kátł’odeeche First Nation on May 14, 2023 is seen in a photo submitted by Wally Schumann. A still from a video posted to Facebook by Seidi Salopree shows the KFN wildfire burning on the night of May 14, 2023. A wildfire’s smoke plume looms over Hay River on the evening of May 14, 2023. Photo: Jenn Tourangeau Another view of the plume over downtown Hay River. Photo: James Cardinal Jr

Bonnie Bouvier posted a live video at around 10:40pm, minutes before Hay River residents were told to leave.

Jenn Tourangeau shot footage shortly after the town had been ordered to begin an evacuation.

Doris Minoza tracked the fire’s development from a position on the highway for nearly 20 minutes, shortly before 1am on Monday.

A range of short videos posted to Snapchat – some containing explicit language – also show the bright orange flames of the fire as it reached the river, and the smoke plume as it grew.