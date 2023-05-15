Yellowknife prepares to welcome hundreds of wildfire evacuees

As Sunday turned into Monday, City of Yellowknife staff began gathering to turn the municipal multiplex into a makeshift home for wildfire evacuees.

The facility, usually home to the likes of hockey and speed skating, had only just finished hosting Yellowknife’s annual spring trade show. Hundreds of cots are now being moved in to replace those booths.

Around 4,000 residents of Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, on the other side of Great Slave Lake, have been ordered to leave their homes. Yellowknife is the designated destination for anyone needing shelter.

A city employee at the multiplex doors said the first wave of cots was due to arrive at any moment, and staff would work through the night, needing four to six hours to set everything up. A 2022 image of cots for flood evacuees at Yellowknife’s multiplex. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

While the city is responsible for the cots, the territorial government’s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs will roll out tables at the front of the multiplex and an administrative system designed to track arriving evacuees and make sure they can access the help they need.

The operation isn’t new. Exactly the same thing happened at almost exactly the same time last year, for the same community – except back then, flooding was the problem.

The employee said one lesson learned from that year is the number of evacuees who need to use the multiplex.

Many evacuees have friends and relatives they can lean on for support, the worker said, and fewer people than anticipated last year ended up using the multiplex for any length of time.

Even so, there will be plenty of people who have no other option, particularly given the extraordinarily short notice offered on Sunday. A wildfire that hadn’t existed when the day began was reported to have reached homes in the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and triggered a major evacuation by the end of the day. Residents in Hay River were only told to leave at 11pm.

More: Timeline, photos and video: KFN and Hay River wildfire

The five or six-hour drive means evacuees can be expected to begin arriving in Yellowknife before 6am on Monday. Some may have chosen alternative accommodation in communities like Fort Smith, Enterprise or Fort Providence. One usual sanctuary, High Level and northern Alberta, is experiencing severe wildfires itself.

Yellowknifers were using the overnight lull before their arrival to organize.

Tom McLennan, a city councillor, used a Facebook group for evacuees to ask residents with available space to sign up on a Google Sheet. McLennan said he would use the information to help match up evacuees with people who can host them.

There was no official word from the city on arrangements by 1:20am on Monday, but that was expected to change as the day wore on. Staff had only received word of the evacuation in Hay River late on Sunday night.