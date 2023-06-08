Yellowknife RCMP use Kola to investigate coke case

Kola the police dog was celebrated by Yellowknife RCMP on Thursday for helping an investigation into crack cocaine.

According to police, Kola was called in on June 1 when officers “located a suspicious package in transit” as part of an ongoing investigation.

Kola was “used to build grounds that later assisted in obtaining a search warrant for the package,” RCMP stated in a news release on Thursday.

Having acquired that warrant with the help of the dog’s evidence, police said they found 240 grams of suspected crack cocaine inside the package.

The broader investigation continues, police said.