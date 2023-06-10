Folk on the Rocks named Canadian small festival of the year

Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks has been declared the best small music festival in Canada.

Folk won Small Festival of the Year at the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards’ 2023 ceremony in Toronto on Friday night.

The festival defeated 15 other contenders for the award, ranging from Medicine Hat’s Alternative Waves Music Festival to the Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival.

To be a small festival, you have to have a capacity of fewer than 6,000 people.

“We are honoured to receive this award,” Folk on the Rocks said in a statement on its website.

“As an organization, our mission is to foster a sense of community and pride in our territory through delivering a one-of-a-kind cultural and artistic event that reflects the diversity and spirit of the North, and it feels great to be recognized.”

This year’s festival runs from July 14-16.