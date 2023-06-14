No more street parking in Yellowknife Airport vicinity

There’ll be no more paid street parking around Yellowknife Airport from July 15 onward.

Paid spaces are currently available on Bristol Court, Bristol Avenue and Berry Street, in addition to paid parking in the airport’s main lot.

Parking in the main lot was free during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic but returned to a payment system in October last year.

Street parking became available through a pay-by-phone service but, in a Wednesday press release, the territorial government said signs for paid parking on those streets will now be replaced by no-parking signs.

Notices will be placed on parked cars on Thursday, the territory stated, and cars remaining in those spaces on July 15 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The territory said ending paid street parking near the airport will enable “more efficient and effective maintenance activities on airport property.”

Bristol Avenue’s long-term, energized paid parking lot will remain open.