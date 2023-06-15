Two candidates for chief in Deninu Kųę́ election

Incumbent Louis Balsillie will face Gordon Beaulieu for the position of Chief of the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation in an election later this month.

Members of the First Nation are also voting for three councillors. The four candidates for those positions are Diane Giroux, Bradley King, Sharon Lafferty and Patrick Simon.

Successful candidates will be elected to four-year terms.

Notices posted in the community and online state that an advance poll will be held on Thursday, June 22 and polling day will take place on Thursday, June 29, with voting at the Deninu Kųę́ Development Corporation office complex from 10am until 7pm.

Balsillie was last re-elected as chief of the Fort Resolution-based First Nation in 2019.

The First Nation’s activities are separate from those of the municipality in Fort Resolution, which recently had its council dissolved by the NWT government and an administrator installed.