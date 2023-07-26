Live: At least three homes burn as fire reaches Behchokǫ̀

At least three homes burned in Behchokǫ̀ overnight, the NWT’s wildfire agency says, confirming fire ZF015 reached the community.

There is also a fire at the dump and spot fires around the community, the agency stated just before 9:30am on Wednesday, urging people not to return even though the highway has reopened.

Edzo “has not been compromised” yet, the agency added. Aircraft will try to get an aerial assessment of the fire as soon as possible.

“This is critical in choosing the strategies and tactics necessary for managing the fire safely – and assessing what additional risks are at play today,” wildfire information officer Mike Westwick wrote.

“The fibre-optic line has not been compromised due to Highway 3 breach. This remains a risk,” he added.

There remains a lot of uncertainty about the fire’s exact status, Westwick said, as crews had to pull well back overnight for their own safety. Extreme fire behaviour is expected again on Wednesday, with strong east winds.

Highway 3 was closed overnight from Fort Providence to Yellowknife, but reopened along the entire route after 7am.

The forecast for Wednesday is more east wind pushing the fire toward the community, but that wind is not expected to be as strong as it was on Tuesday.

