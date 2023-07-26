Live: At least three homes burn as fire reaches Behchokǫ̀

At least three homes burned in Behchokǫ̀ overnight, the NWT’s wildfire agency says, confirming fire ZF015 reached the community.
There is also a fire at the dump and spot fires around the community, the agency stated just before 9:30am on Wednesday, urging people not to return even though the highway has reopened.
Edzo “has not been compromised” yet, the agency added. Aircraft will try to get an aerial assessment of the fire as soon as possible.
“This is critical in choosing the strategies and tactics necessary for managing the fire safely – and assessing what additional risks are at play today,” wildfire information officer Mike Westwick wrote.
“The fibre-optic line has not been compromised due to Highway 3 breach. This remains a risk,” he added.
There remains a lot of uncertainty about the fire’s exact status, Westwick said, as crews had to pull well back overnight for their own safety. Extreme fire behaviour is expected again on Wednesday, with strong east winds.
Highway 3 was closed overnight from Fort Providence to Yellowknife, but reopened along the entire route after 7am.
The forecast for Wednesday is more east wind pushing the fire toward the community, but that wind is not expected to be as strong as it was on Tuesday.
From the Tłı̨chǫ Government: "It is not safe to return to Behchokǫ̀. Residents, family, and friends are encouraged to stay away until otherwise directed. Please stay away until officially advised that it is safe to do so."
People have been asking if it's OK to quickly run home and grab items. I haven't seen an official response to that but I think it's safe to say you should avoid going anywhere near Behchokǫ̀ right now in pretty-much all circumstances. Homes have burned, there are multiple fires, and the day hasn't really even started for the wildfire itself, which will become more extreme as the sun and wind pick up.
This is the latest burn area map for fire ZF015, published by Natural Resources Canada. This map lags behind the actual state of play slightly, so don't rely on it as a guide of where the fire is right now, particularly given how quickly the fire has been moving.
The gap between the main chunk of burn area and the one nearest Behchokǫ̀ is explained by the area on the left being the result of a controlled burn that "escaped," in firefighting parlance, and the area on the right being the main fire. We're told that since this burn area map was compiled, the main fire has caught up with the controlled burn and they're all one big burn area.
The NWT's wildfire agency said fire ZF015 reached Behchokǫ̀ overnight and destroyed three homes in Rae, adding conditions on Wednesday will be extreme again. We now have a full overnight report and outlook for you.
More from the NWT wildfire agency's update just now:
- Edzo is "not compromised" yet, and neither is the Stagg River power station.
- Aircraft will assess the situation from the air as soon as possible.
- Extreme fire behaviour is expected again today, with high east winds.
- There's still a lot of uncertainty as crews had to pull well back for their own safety.
The NWT Power Corporation says the transmission line to the Snare hydro plant has been restored.
"The transmission line between Snare Hydro and Yellowknife was restored last evening, allowing several of the diesel generators at Jackfish to be taken offline. NTPC will continue to monitor the wildfire situation closely. Power remains out in Rae at this time," the corporation wrote on Facebook.
The CBC has spoken with a couple of people who fled Behchokǫ̀ late last night. (We'll link to updates from other newsrooms throughout the day as they come in.)
Wildfire officials are in a meeting and we're expecting an update on fire ZF015 and Behchokǫ̀ shortly.
The GNWT's highway conditions page is currently providing conflicting information. The map shows Highway 3 is open in its entirety (Fort Prov to Yellowknife), but the text surrounding the map says the highway is closed.
We just asked the GNWT and can confirm the highway is open. (Ignore the text on the page that says it isn't. It'll be changed shortly.)
More on what happens when the fibre line goes down. We'll bring you a full report shortly, but in the meantime, here's a 2019 report that notes there is a microwave-based backup that provides (minimal) resiliency to Yellowknife if the main fibre line were to go down.