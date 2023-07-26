What about that other fire we can all see from Yellowknife?

Attention has been on the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire all day, for obvious reasons. But another fire on Yellowknife’s horizon has also caught the eye.

The smoke plume from fire ZF011 has been visible from the city for most of Wednesday if you look north-northeast.

The wildfire is sitting beyond Prelude Lake along the banks of Duncan Lake and Graham Lake.

When it was last mapped, the fire was around 7,000 hectares in size.

A map produced by Anthony Castillo shows the heat signature and burn area of fire ZF011 (right) and ZF015 (left) as of July 26, 2023.

Another photo of ZF011 taken by Nick Yuen.

Like the Behchokǫ̀ fire, it has spent most of the week being fanned by strong east winds that are partly responsible for the size of the plume.

An update on the website of the NWT’s wildfire agency states that the fire is 26 km north of the Ingraham Trail and 23 km north of the Hidden Lake Territorial Park.

“It continues to be active to the south,” that update reads. “Air tankers have completed drops in recent days to reduce the likelihood of it growing south towards the Ingraham Trail. Smoke is highly visible from points along the Ingraham trail.

“It is not currently threatening cabins, communities, or infrastructure and is being monitored closely.”