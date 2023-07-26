Supports for Behchokǫ̀ evacuees and how YK residents can help

With Yellowknife acting as a centre for residents who left Behchokǫ̀ this week, many residents are looking for ways to support evacuees.

We’ve created a list of support efforts for those available to offer aid. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of a resource we’re missing, email our news team to let us know.

A Facebook group has been created for evacuation updates and support efforts. People who are able to offer support or are in need of support are encouraged to post to the group.

Bella Dance Academy is offering free drop-in classes for Behchokǫ̀ evacuees. Classes include different types of dance such as jazz and yoga. The schedule can be found on the academy’s Facebook page.

Fort Providence Territorial Park is open for evacuees heading south. Showers and other amenities are available.

Counselling and wellness services are being offered to Behchokǫ̀ residents at the multiplex. More information can be found on the this Facebook page.

Meals are being offered at the multiplex for all evacuees, including those not staying at the centre. Breakfast is held from 8am-10am, lunch from 11:45am-1:15pm, dinner from 5pm-6:30pm, and snacks all day until 9:30pm. Evacuees are asked to register at the multiplex regardless of where they are staying, in order to receive services including meals, facilities and bus transportation.

The NWT Culinary Festival set to take place Thursday through Sunday is changing many of its events to help provide meals for evacuees. This will include a fish fry originally to be held at Somba K’e Park to now take place at or near the multiplex on Friday, as well as a Sunday dinner for evacuees. More information and updates can be found on the NWT Culinary Festival website.

Coyotes Family Steakhouse is offering evacuees 10% off all orders until further notice.

Evacuees with specific needs due to a disability are encouraged to reach out to the NWT Disabilities Council for support.

The NWT Career Centre is offering internet, phone charging stations and washroom access to evacuees. The centre is open from 9am-5pm Monday through Friday. The centre is at the Diamond Plaza building, 5204 Franklin Ave.

Currently, Highway 3 is open in its entirety. Updates can be found on the GNWT’s website. Drivers are asked to prepare for low visibility and closures with little notice.