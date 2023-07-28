Wildfires may be pushing bears toward Yellowknife, says GNWT

Recent bear sightings around Yellowknife could mean some animals are being pushed toward the city by surrounding wildfires, the NWT government says.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change said on Friday it had used rubber rounds, bear bangers and vehicle sirens to push a bear away from Fred Henne Territorial Park.

There have also been reports of two separate bears on the outskirts of town, “occasionally seen together” but posing no immediate risk to the public, the department stated.

“Live bear traps were used over the past weekend, with no luck,” a statement on Facebook continued.

The department said those bears are considered juveniles and may be learning to fend for themselves, or “may have been pushed towards the city … due to the ongoing fires going on within the region.”

Wildlife officers are patrolling. Use caution if you’re heading outdoors, the department told residents, “especially on smoking days where visibility is poor.”