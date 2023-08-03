New reality show wants your paranormal stories

Creators of a reality TV show set to begin development in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut are inviting northerners to share their supernatural encounters.

The show, called Paranorthern Encounters, is pitched as a paranormal investigation series. The show’s creators – Yellowknife residents Carey Bray and Andrew Silke – say it is intended to uncover the North’s untold supernatural tales.

While ghost-hunting and paranormal investigations have a huge following down south, Silke said the North lacks representation in these spaces.

“Not a lot of people are ghost-hunting out here,” he said.

But that’s not for a lack of stories.

“For people who are really into that whole ghost culture, there’s pretty much a treasure trove up here,” Bray said.

The show is currently in pre-development, with the goal of creating a season’s worth of episode outlines and to begin filming a pilot episode in late August.

To that end, Bray and Silke have put out a call for northerners to share their stories of paranormal experiences and haunted places.

The creators said they intend for the show to be community-driven. While the team is open to hearing a variety of stories, they said the emphasis will be on stories tied to physical locations and those with “reputation” rather than one-off encounters.

The idea is that people whose stories are selected for the show would be featured in it, Bray and Silke said, adding anonymous stories may also be featured.

The creators said the show will not be your typical ghost-hunting show, where investigators often use disruptive approaches, talk over radios or even crack jokes.

“We’re going to be a lot more of a respectful, quieter presence,” Bray and Silke said, finishing each other’s sentence. They added that the focus will be on “communicating with ghosts in their natural habitat, not scaring them off with our personalities.”

The team is also conscious of the need to respect people’s reputations and livelihoods.

Those interested in sharing their stories can do so by email or sending a message to the show’s Facebook page.

Bray and Silke have also created a public Facebook group for residents to share paranormal stories, with the aim of creating an online space for those interested in the supernatural.

The show’s Facebook page has already amassed almost 1,000 followers, which Silke said speaks to the appetite for northern stories of the supernatural variety.

The show’s success, however, will depend on how much people are willing to share, the creators said.