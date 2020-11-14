Internships at Cabin Radio

Cabin Radio is now accepting applications for paid summer 2021 internship positions in Yellowknife, NWT.

In our newsroom, you won’t be doing coffee runs – you’ll be reporting breaking news, covering communities across the Northwest Territories. Our placement length is flexible according to the length required by you or your program.

Launched in 2017, Cabin Radio is a start-up newsroom and radio station. We specialize in multimedia journalism: you will be writing stories, taking photos, creating live and packaged video, and producing compelling audio for both live broadcast and podcast distribution.

We are quick, accurate, creative, and fair. We look for stories of consequence to Northwest Territories residents – from important breaking news or municipal decisions through to things that are funny or just good news stories – and we report on them in ways that are interesting, and make sense, to our diverse audience. Our journalists are expected to use their initiative, find their own stories, and follow them to a conclusion.

Our journalism should be clear, simple to understand, full of context that explains the bigger picture, and of a reliably high standard. But we also have more freedom than other outlets to have fun with our headlines, be informal and engaging in our videos (we are the home of Extreme Duck Racing), and show that we’re local – and we understand what it means to be from, or living in, the NWT.

Our interns are an active part of a small, friendly, hard-working team, led by a former senior broadcast journalist for BBC News. (We also have an office dog, Penny.) If you are seeking an internship where you are a front-line journalist from your first day, in one of the most interesting and dynamic news environments on the continent, this is the position for you.

If Covid-19 allows, you’ll be spending your summer in the beautiful, small city of Yellowknife, on the edge of Great Slave Lake. (If Covid-19 means you can’t make it here, you’ll be able to work from home.) Alongside your work commitments, there will be opportunities to get out and explore the Northwest Territories for yourself. However, those opportunities are a part of work, too: like being part of our 30-hour live broadcast from Folk on the Rocks, the North’s biggest music festival.

In 2020, two Cabin Radio summer interns were offered and accepted full-time positions with us at the end of their internships. Reach out to them if you’d like to know more about our program: contact Meaghan or Sarah.

To consider your application, we will require:

Your résumé

In 200 words, an explanation of what you will bring to Cabin Radio and how you will approach reporting on the unique cultural, geographical, and political environment of the Northwest Territories

Three examples of your work (at least one written example must be submitted; video, audio, and social examples are also invited)

Three sample one-sentence Northwest Territories story pitches

The dates you are available

Note that we encourage applications from northern residents not currently taking part in any formal journalism program, which will be evaluated on their own merits.

Please send applications by email to Ollie Williams, head of programming and news. The subject line of the email should read: Cabin Radio Internship 2021.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 10pm MT on Sunday, December 13. Interviews will take place in the third week of December. Only those selected for interview will be contacted.

Applicants must be legally eligible to work in Canada.