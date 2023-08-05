Google and Apple aren’t sure if the highway’s open, either

Head spinning from the number of recent NWT highway closures brought on by nearby wildfires? You aren’t alone.

Major tech companies seem to be struggling to stay on top of the situation, too.

Early on Saturday, several Yellowknife residents reported an inability to plan any Google Maps route to or from Yellowknife involving Highway 3.

When Cabin Radio attempted to plan a route south from Yellowknife to Edmonton at 10:30am on Saturday, Google Maps responded: “Sorry, we could not calculate driving directions.”

Nor would Google’s mapping app come up with directions from Yellowknife to Hay River or even Behchokǫ̀.

Eventually, some playing around with points on the map appeared to suggest Google Maps thinks Highway 3 is closed around 20 km west of the city.

Either it knows something we don’t, or Google Maps has erroneously cut off Yellowknife from the rest of Canada.

Google has been approached for comment.

It isn’t the only company whose maps are producing a similar result. An attempt to plan a route away from Yellowknife using Apple Maps returned an error stating: “Directions are not available at this time because of current road conditions.”

An Apple Maps screengrab shows an error message produced when trying to navigate to or from Yellowknife.

Highway 3 has been open since late July and remains open this weekend, according to the territorial government.

If in doubt: Check the GNWT highway conditions page

It’s true that a wildfire is burning nearby and an evacuation order has been issued for some cabins along a stretch of the highway, but the road itself is open.

For some residents already uneasy about the wildfire situation, seeing the road south mistakenly disappear from their app might be disconcerting.

The good news? For the most part, driving to or from Yellowknife is a fairly simple act for which a map is not ordinarily required. Find Highway 3, stay on it. Good luck.