Behchokǫ̀ RCMP charge man with second-degree murder

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say they have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with the death of a 17-year-old last week.

Zakk Lafferty is facing one charge of second-degree murder. He is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

RCMP earlier said they provided first aid to a 17-year-old male at a residence in Behchokǫ̀ early on the morning of August 4.

Emergency responders transported the teenager, who has not been publicly named, to the local health centre, then to Stanton Territorial Hospital, where he was declared deceased.