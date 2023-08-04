Man arrested over ‘suspicious death’ of 17-year-old in Behchokǫ̀

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say a 17-year-old boy has passed away after being found by officers with serious injuries early on Friday morning.

The teenager, whose name has not been made public by police, was taken to the community health centre and then to Yellowknife’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP stated.

Police said a man has been arrested as an investigation begins into what police called a “suspicious death.”

No further information was provided, though RCMP said major crimes officers and a forensics team were involved. No charges have so far been laid.

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to contact their nearest detachment. You can also leave information anonymously online.