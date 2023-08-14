Fresh evacuation order issued for Boundary Creek

Residents with homes and cabins around Boundary Creek were again ordered to leave on Sunday as fire crews battle a wildfire west of Yellowknife.

NWT Fire sought to play down the risk to Yellowknife, stating the need to evacuate the Boundary Creek region – a collection of cabins along Highway 3 some 30 km west of the city – was a precaution as crews worked to hold back fire ZF015.

The fire has been blown toward the east by strong winds throughout Sunday, but crews have spent days building protections designed to keep Yellowknife safe through just such an eventuality.

Sunday, and in all likelihood Monday, will thoroughly test those protections.

“Due to minor breaches of the south end of established lines to the east of the Yellowknife/Behchoko Fire (ZF015), and to the south of Highway 3 driven by extreme westerly winds, we are advising everyone to leave as soon as they can as a precaution between km 284 and 306 (Boundary Creek) on Highway 3,” NWT Fire stated on Sunday evening.

An evacuation alert, one rung lower on the emergency scale, was issued for the neighbouring kms 307 to 324.

“Proceed to Yellowknife as soon as you can,” Boundary Creek residents were told.

“While we believe this can be contained with air support, there is risk to people in this area and there will be highly active fire in the area with northwest winds.

“This is a precaution. Yellowknife, Ndılǫ and Dettah are not currently at risk. The fire remains roughly 35 km southwest of Yellowknife.”

Boundary Creek has already faced one evacuation, nine days ago, over the same wildfire.