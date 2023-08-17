‘Obey the evacuation order,’ City of Yellowknife tells residents

The City of Yellowknife says it is “critical” that all residents follow an order to evacuate Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.

In a news release issued shortly after 3pm on Thursday, the municipality told residents to evacuate immediately.

It said “disregarding” the evacuation order and remaining in affected areas would place residents at risk of wildfire smoke exposure, reduce the resources available for essential services and workers, and put essential workers at risk if they have to divert resources to evacuate people to safety.

Earlier in the week, the mayor of Hay River – a town evacuated on Sunday over a separate fire – said hundreds of residents had stayed behind despite that order. Kandis Jameson pleaded for those residents to leave.

NWT Fire said on Thursday morning that a wildfire burning 15 kilometres northwest of the city could reach the municipality by the weekend, depending on conditions.

Yellowknife residents have been told to get out by road or air before noon on Friday.