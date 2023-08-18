Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Advertisement.

Buses of evacuees line up on the tarmac at Yellowknife airport to load a mercy flight. Andrew Goodwin/Cabin Radio
Buses of evacuees line up on the tarmac at Yellowknife airport to load a mercy flight. Andrew Goodwin/Cabin Radio

In pictures: Yellowknife evacuates as a wildfire approaches

Sarah Pruys·

Advertisement.

Some Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndılǫ and Ingraham Trail residents began leaving even before the official evacuation order came down on Wednesday evening.

All day Thursday, residents of those communities continued to stream out of town by car and plane as 20,000 people try to reach safety.

Evacuation flights are also scheduled to last all day Friday – and possibly longer.

Throughout it all, residents have been sharing pictures of what their evacuation has looked like (and how their pets coped). Send your photos and video to our team here.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Our reporters Sarah and Ollie captured the scene leaving Yellowknife with GoPro footage going through fog and smoke.
Burnt trees across from a Highway 3 pull-out north of McNallie Creek on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Burnt trees across from a Highway 3 pull-out north of McNallie Creek on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A line for fuel at Fort Providence's Northern Store gas station on August 17, 2023. Photo: Thorsten Gohl
A line for fuel at Fort Providence’s Northern Store gas station on August 17, 2023. Photo: Thorsten Gohl
Smoke towards Hay River as seen from Alexandra Falls on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Smoke in the distance toward Hay River as seen from Alexandra Falls on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Vehicles cross the Deh Cho bridge on August 16, 2023. Photo: Lea Barbosa-Leclerc
Vehicles cross the Deh Cho bridge on August 16, 2023. Photo: Lea Barbosa-Leclerc
The smoke was thick during some parts of the evacuation out of Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Maria Leppanen
The smoke was thick during some parts of the evacuation out of Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Maria Leppanen
Smoke rolls in over Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Fia Grogono
Smoke rolls in over Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Fia Grogono
Poppy sees her first deer in Peace River. Photo: Loralea Wark
Poppy sees her first deer in Peace River. Photo: Loralea Wark
A helicopter heads to drops water on the fire as people evacuate Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Nikki Rein
A helicopter heads to drops water on the fire as people evacuate Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Nikki Rein
Free gas being given out in Steen River, AB. Photo: Fia Grogono
Free gas being given out in Steen River, AB. Photo: Fia Grogono
Flames scould be seen from the road while driving out of Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Maria Leppanen
Flames could be seen from the road while driving out of Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Maria Leppanen
Burnt trees and a melted fibre line pole across from a Highway 3 pull-out north of McNallie Creek on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Burnt trees and a melted pole across from a Highway 3 pull-out north of McNallie Creek on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Yellowknife residents line-up at a high school downtown to catch at shuttle to the airport for an evacuation flight. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio
Yellowknife residents line-up at a high school downtown to catch at shuttle to the airport for an evacuation flight. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio
Evacuating Yellowknife the evening of August 16, 2023. Photo Lara Mountain
Evacuating Yellowknife the evening of August 16, 2023. Photo Lara Mountain
Frankie, relaxing during an early evacuation on August 16, 2023. Photo: Hayley Tait
Big River gas station in Fort Providence. Photo: Brad Collicott
A cloud of smoke seen near Fort Providence. Photo: Hayley Tait
A cloud of smoke seen from near Fort Providence on August 16, 2023. Photo: Hayley Tait
Downed trees rest on power lines in Enterprise on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Downed trees rest on power lines in Enterprise on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A power pole smoulders south of Enterpriseon August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A power pole smoulders south of Enterpriseon August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Lineups at the Yellowknife airport on August 16, 2023. Photo: Sean Harrop
A fire break smoulders on the south end of Enterprise on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A fire break smoulders on the south end of Enterprise on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
What a difference twelve makes, says Lara Mountain, after making it to somewhere south of the 60th parallel.
What a difference twelve hours makes, says Lara Mountain, after making it to somewhere south of the 60th parallel.
© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.