In pictures: Yellowknife evacuates as a wildfire approaches

Some Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndılǫ and Ingraham Trail residents began leaving even before the official evacuation order came down on Wednesday evening.
All day Thursday, residents of those communities continued to stream out of town by car and plane as 20,000 people try to reach safety.
Evacuation flights are also scheduled to last all day Friday – and possibly longer.
Throughout it all, residents have been sharing pictures of what their evacuation has looked like (and how their pets coped). Send your photos and video to our team here.
