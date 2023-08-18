In pictures: Yellowknife evacuates as a wildfire approaches

Some Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndılǫ and Ingraham Trail residents began leaving even before the official evacuation order came down on Wednesday evening.

All day Thursday, residents of those communities continued to stream out of town by car and plane as 20,000 people try to reach safety.

Evacuation flights are also scheduled to last all day Friday – and possibly longer.

Throughout it all, residents have been sharing pictures of what their evacuation has looked like (and how their pets coped). Send your photos and video to our team here.

Our reporters Sarah and Ollie captured the scene leaving Yellowknife with GoPro footage going through fog and smoke.

Burnt trees across from a Highway 3 pull-out north of McNallie Creek on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

A line for fuel at Fort Providence’s Northern Store gas station on August 17, 2023. Photo: Thorsten Gohl

Smoke in the distance toward Hay River as seen from Alexandra Falls on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Vehicles cross the Deh Cho bridge on August 16, 2023. Photo: Lea Barbosa-Leclerc

The smoke was thick during some parts of the evacuation out of Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Maria Leppanen

Smoke rolls in over Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Fia Grogono

Poppy sees her first deer in Peace River. Photo: Loralea Wark

A helicopter heads to drops water on the fire as people evacuate Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Nikki Rein

Free gas being given out in Steen River, AB. Photo: Fia Grogono

Flames could be seen from the road while driving out of Yellowknife on August 16, 2023. Photo: Maria Leppanen

Burnt trees and a melted pole across from a Highway 3 pull-out north of McNallie Creek on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Yellowknife residents line-up at a high school downtown to catch at shuttle to the airport for an evacuation flight. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio

Evacuating Yellowknife the evening of August 16, 2023. Photo Lara Mountain

Frankie, relaxing during an early evacuation on August 16, 2023. Photo: Hayley Tait

Big River gas station in Fort Providence. Photo: Brad Collicott

A cloud of smoke seen from near Fort Providence on August 16, 2023. Photo: Hayley Tait

Downed trees rest on power lines in Enterprise on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

A power pole smoulders south of Enterpriseon August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Lineups at the Yellowknife airport on August 16, 2023. Photo: Sean Harrop

A fire break smoulders on the south end of Enterprise on August 16, 2023. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

What a difference twelve hours makes, says Lara Mountain, after making it to somewhere south of the 60th parallel.