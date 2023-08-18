Guide to financial assistance and other supports for NWT evacuees

Supports are emerging as a city-wide evacuation of Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, and the Ingraham Trail gets under way.

On Thursday, Kakisa residents were also told to evacuate. Fort Smith, Enterprise and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation are under evacuation orders as well.

On this page is a list of information and resources we have found so far related to financial assistance, supports from businesses and other resources. This list is not exhaustive. If you know of a resource we’re missing, email our team to let us know.

For information on evacuating by air or road, consult our dedicated guide. We also have a separate guide for evacuation centres and places to stay.

Financial support and donations

On financial assistance: “YKDFN will be providing $500 per vehicle for members travelling south. Please come to the Chief Drygeese to receive a purchase order for 200 litres of fuel.” Keep your receipts.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council is offering evacuation assistance to Gwich’in participants living in Fort Smith, Hay River, Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah and Enterprise in NWT and Old Crow and Mayo in Yukon. More information can be found on the GTC’s Facebook page.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. is offering assistance to Nunavut Inuit affected by evacuation orders in the form of a one-time payment of $1,000 per household.

United Way NWT is accepting donations for evacuees. The non-profit says organizations based in the territory or in the south, as well as Indigenous and community governments assisting NWT residents under evacuation orders are eligible to apply for funding. The funds are for urgent essential needs not being covered by other organizations. United Way NWT says it is promptly processing funding requests received on its website.

An Instagram page has been created to connect individuals to financial support. (Cabin Radio has not verified the legitimacy of this page.)

Insurance

Minister Caroline Wawzonek says that the Insurance Bureau of Canada – an association that represents Canadian home, auto and business insurance companies – reached out to say that damage to homes from wildfire is covered under all standard home insurance policies. “Most home and tenant insurance policies also include coverage for additional living expenses (ALE) to cover the cost of hotel/lodging and other living expenses like food and laundry if you are unable to return to your home due to wildfire or a mandatory evacuation order. They said constituents can reach IBC’s CIC at: 1-844-277-5422 or askibcwest@ibc.ca,” Wawzonek wrote on Facebook.

From insurance broker Hub International: “We are here for [Yellowknife residents] and will be working with them in collaboration with the insurance companies if there is loss. Our Yellowknife office is closed now as the staff have now evacuated but our main number is forwarded to our other offices to answer questions. They can still call (867) 873-6398.”

Healthcare

Prescription info for Fort Smith: “We are now up and running and able to do transfers! Please have the pharmacy you wish to fill your medications call Wally’s Drug’s new contact number to request a transfer: 1-877-544-5521 extension 6. Disregard the message when dialling this number. Following the above will get you directly to Josée and will allow you to leave a message if she cant pick-up.

“The previous number still works: 1-204-775-9092. Josée will be happy to help you to the best of her ability. Your insurance info that we have on file will be transferred along with the medications.”

The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority say if you have a family member who was transferred to the care of the Alberta healthcare system, email AHS.ECC.Liaison@albertahealthservices.ca.

Supplies and clothing

Goba Care is asking evacuees going to Edmonton who are in need of essential food, clothing, toiletries, or entertainment for kids to reach out to their team.

Blankets for Canada has about 60 or 70 blankets on hand for evacuees in the Edmonton area if needed. You can email Anna Bayne for more info.

The Supports Society of Saint Vincent de Paul has a free clothing room for folks in need of clothing. Visit 11531 – 120 Street, Edmonton, AB T5G 2Y4, down the street from Edmonton’s Food Bank.

In Peace River, Steph Woodworth said Blue Star Thrift Store is providing free clothing to evacuees. “You have to let them know at the checkout you are an NWT evacuee and they will give you a short form to fill out.”

Food

Lindsey Gebauer says ABC Country restaurant, on the south end of Red Deer, is accepting vouchers – “highly recommended for breakfast/brunch.”

Tivoli Garden Cafe, about 40 minutes southwest of Red Deer, is offering 20% off orders including free coffee or soft drinks to anyone with a NWT ID.

Events

Leadership of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, which is located 96km east of Grande Prairie and 12km west of Valleyview, is inviting all Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation and NWT evacuees to come to our Round Dance on Friday as well as our Powwow on Saturday and Sunday. More details here. Kátł’odeeche First Nation posted a bus schedule from Motel 6 here.

For those at the evacuation centre in Red Deer who want a distraction, there is a car show at Parkland Mall every Thursday until about 8pm.

Recreation

Bella Dance Academy, which has studios in Edmonton, Calgary, Airdrie, Strathmore and Grand Prairie, is offering free dance classes to evacuees.

The Telus World of Science in Edmonton is offering free admission to all NWT evacuees. They are encouraging people to bring their NWT ID with them to get in, but understand you might not have it in these circumstances.

YMCA locations in Calgary are offering free entry to NWT evacuees, if anyone needs to burn off nervous energy.

Evacuees are invited to visit Heritage Park in Calgary for free. More info here.

Amanda Blair says evacuees headed to a national park should let staff know they are from the NWT and they can get a free five-day pass. (We have not confirmed this with Parks Canada yet.)

Pets

Louise Sanders in Sherwood Park is offering help to horse owners needing pasture.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is able to help evacuees in Edmonton and Calgary with free kennels, food and whatever else they can help with. They can be contacted at 403-250-7377. Note they are not a boarding facility.

Other supports

Parents who have been evacuated to the Leduc/Edmonton area want to help other families and have started an evacuee support group on Facebook.

Virgin Plus is giving “eligible Members in the NWT” an extra 50GB of data to use between August 19 and September 8.

Koodo and Telus are also offering customers additional data for free due to the wildfires.

GoodLife Fitness is opening up their change room facilities, bathrooms and showers in Calgary and Red Deer to NWT evacuees, Global News reported. The facilities will be available to people displaced by fires in the NWT until next week, with the timeline extended if needed.