Wildfire latest: Hay River fire crosses highway, crews save buildings

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.



All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

12:30pm Sunday: “These fires remain out-of-control. Although these fires are not progressing as dramatically as others in the NWT, that DOES NOT MEAN the danger has passed,” the wildfire agency stated, using capitals.

“These fires remain volatile, posing active threats to communities and infrastructure like roads in the area.”

Here’s the ZF015 update for the day ahead: “Another trough of weather developing in the Mackenzie Valley and moving through the region will bring increasingly strong and gusty southerly winds today, gusting to 30 km/h. There is a risk that a low-level jet could form as well and give a boost to the gusty winds, bringing drier air down. Temperatures between 20C and 25C are expected today.

“Winds should ease later tonight, but temperatures are expected to hit a record high on Monday to the mid-twenties, well above seasonal averages.

“While there were intermittent showers in the region that may or may not have rained on the fire, there is little, or no precipitation expected today. During the peak burning period today, there is a good chance of continuous crown fire, where fire jumps from treetop to treetop in areas with mature boreal spruce, and intermittent crown fire in areas with spruce lichen forest.”

On the Ingraham Trail fire, we’re told a south wind on Sunday should push the fire “towards areas without fuel.”

That same south wind is trickier for the Dettah fire, as it could push the fire toward Jennejohn Lake. If it breaks through a perimeter, the fire could “take a run upwards of three kilometres,” NWT Fire wrote.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise

6am Monday: The fire near Hay River jumped Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 5 on Sunday, during what NWT Fire called a “very active” day.

In an update last thing on Sunday, the wildfire agency gave the impression of a day in which fire crews worked magic to protect buildings as the fire encroached on built-up areas.

No further losses of structures have so far been reported, though NWT Fire said “additional assessments will occur overnight and in the morning in an area to the south of Garden Road, where fire was too intense and visibility too poor to access.”

“Structure protection readiness is constant due to the fire’s proximity to the community – and saved numerous structures today,” the update continued.

On Monday, another very hot day is expected but with lighter winds.

“Wind expected to be variable in the morning, shifting to south-southwest through the afternoon and evening, and northerly at night – ranging from 5-10 km/h sustained,

gusting up to 20 km/h,” NWT Fire wrote.

“While winds will be lighter, the extremely dry conditions may cause significant fire activity, and could push fire to the north and east. Our firefighting efforts will be targeted to address these risks. Very poor visibility expected – this could be a challenge for aircraft.”

Fort Smith

11:30am Sunday: The fire hopped across parts of some containment lines yesterday and crews are working to contain that along the Foxholes Road, an area east of Connie’s Road near Highway 5, and on the south side of Highway 5 between Thebacha Road and Bell Rock.

On Sunday, the fire was expected to grow to the north and northwest. There was no big shift reported in the fire’s distance to any structures around Fort Smith.

The Monday forecast high is 30C with winds from the south gusting to 25 km/h. After that, “the forecast for early next week calls for hot, dry conditions with mostly easterly winds, which is conducive to extreme fire behaviour,” Parks Canada wrote.

Kakisa

No recent formal update. The community is understood to have mostly evacuated to Fort Simpson and Kakisa is not said by NWT Fire to be under imminent threat.