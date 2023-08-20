Explosives cache between fire and Yellowknife ‘not of elevated concern’

The NWT’s wildfire agency says an explosives cache situated between Yellowknife and an oncoming wildfire is not considered a major concern.

No information was provided at a Saturday news conference regarding the contents of the cache, which is labelled on a map issued by NWT Fire showing the fire’s progress outside the city.

As of Saturday, fire ZF015 remained about 15 kilometres west of the city but officials said there were “tough conditions coming up” that could push the fire east.

“This fire is taking a nap and it’s going to wake up, and we’ve still got a serious situation to handle here,” said territorial wildfire information officer Mike Westwick.

“We’ve got huge fires encircling our capital city, and our team is continuing to attack from the air and slow the growth of these fires.”

Asked to explain what the explosives cache marked on the map is, Westwick said it was a “known area that has explosives in it that we just need to make sure that we consider. It’s not of elevated concern.”

Pressed to clarify the nature of those explosives, he added: “I can’t. It’s proprietary information from the company.” The company in question was not specified.

Emily Blake contributed reporting.