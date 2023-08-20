No evidence of fresh Yellowknife or Hay River break-ins, RCMP say

Yellowknife RCMP say they received a handful of calls about suspicious people and possible break-and-enters on Saturday night, but found no evidence of actual break-ins.

“A report of a suspicious person turned out to be an essential worker who was checking on properties and watering plants for people in their neighbourhood,” read a news release.

In Hay River, RCMP said five officers returned to the town on Saturday and began patrolling and following up “on social media reports of widespread break-and-enters in certain neighbourhoods.”

Again, police say they found no evidence to support these claims.

“The actual number of break-ins, if any, will not be known until residents are allowed to return. However, the reports of widespread or substantial looting appear to be false,” Sunday’s news release continued.

The five officers in Hay River will remain in town as long as it is safe, RCMP stated, but are on short-notice evacuation status in case wildfire activity ramps up.

RCMP stressed just because a few of their members were able to return to Hay River, that does not mean it’s safe for residents to do so. The town has said the evacuation order will be in place for weeks.