Hay River ‘in better condition than we imagined’

The Mayor of Hay River says the town appears to be mostly undamaged by a wildfire as Saturday dawned, an escape she found scarcely believable.

Kandis Jameson and her dogs were on the last Canadian Armed Forces Hercules flight out of the town on Friday evening as a wildfire closed in from the west, triggering an evacuation of all essential personnel except firefighters.

On Saturday morning, Jameson told residents: “Waking this morning, we see that Hay River has survived in much better condition than any of us imagined last night.”

Damage is understood to have occurred along the town’s western periphery, where the fire made significant inroads. But late on Friday it stopped short of the downtown core and most neighbourhoods.

“The wildfire crew has relentlessly placed aircraft in the air and boots on the ground to attack and control this fire,” Jameson wrote.

“Hay River is thankful for the efforts of our own Hay River fire department and the structural protection crew operating under Fire Chief Travis Wright, who prepared Hay River and surrounding areas with fire protection that included fire breaks, sprinkler lines, firesmarting buildings and fire-retardant lines.

“Fire crews from over a dozen other communities, with our own Hay River Fire Department, completed drills day after day – when time permitted – to be ready for last night and the days to come. We thank them and their immediate local support contractors, who stood their ground last night to fight for our community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have had their livelihoods impacted and our thanks are with all those that have been brave.”

NWT Fire is expected to provide an update shortly.

On Saturday, wind from the north was expected to push the fire back on itself, allowing firefighters time to regroup.

On Friday evening, the wildfire agency said time would be needed to reassess the situation and evaluate the scale of the damage.

The Town of Hay River says it will hold a press conference at 1:30pm on Saturday.