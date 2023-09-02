Highway 7 closes between BC and Fort Liard over wildfire

The NWT government says Highway 7 between Fort Liard and the British Columbia border has closed because of a wildfire in BC.

The highway closure was announced by the territory in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Highway 77 on the BC side of the border is similarly closed, the BC government said.

A fire near the confluence of Tsinhia Creek and the Kiwigana River, just east of Highway 77 some 100 km south of the border, appears to be responsible.

The GNWT’s highway conditions map suggested at 7:30am on Saturday that the highway closure extended up to the intersection with Highway 1, rather than simply to Fort Liard. The full extent of the closure could not be immediately verified – the Department of Infrastructure has been approached for clarification.

The closure, paired with Highway 1’s weekend closure at the Alberta border over wildfire threat in the South Slave, means the Dempster Highway to Yukon is currently the only means of leaving the Northwest Territories by road.