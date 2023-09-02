Returning to Yellowknife: Questions (and answers, when we get them)

So you’ve been told you can go back to Yellowknife.

Now what?

You’ve got questions. We’ve got questions. On this page, we’re writing down all the questions we’re actively pursuing – and then adding answers as they become available to us.

If you have a question that isn’t covered here and which you think affects a sizeable number of evacuees, let us know. Similarly, if you know a reliable answer exists to a question below and we haven’t got it yet, email the answer or a link to it.

We expect answers to some of these questions at Saturday’s 4pm GNWT news conference. We’ll update this page shortly after that conference concludes.

This is not a comprehensive list of questions. We know there are millions of concerns out there, but these are the main ones we’ve heard so far.

Keep coming back to this page to see what’s new.

Last update: Saturday, 12:30pm (adding questions, no new answers)

General

Will there be an advice number people can call, or an email address, for guidance and specific questions?

Driving home

Regardless of supports provided so far, some residents outright do not have the money to drive home. Will there be free gas along the way? If so, where?

If there’s no free gas and people can’t afford the drive, who do they talk to?

Will everyone have their $750 travel payment before the journey home?

When does the checkpoint at Behchokǫ̀ lift?

Answer: Noon on Wednesday. Source: Mayor of Yellowknife

Flying home

When will commercial flights resume?

How do I book a place on an airlift flight? Where will they fly from?

If I need help getting to an airport for an airlift flight, what supports are available?

On what day will the last airlift flight back to Yellowknife leave?

What’s the deal with pets on the flights back? Crates needed or will just a leash be OK, as it was for the flights out?

When the airlifts land in Yellowknife, how do I get from the airport back home?

The city told drivers to bring three days of food home with them. Does that apply to air travellers, too?

While you’re still in Alberta (or elsewhere)

When the evacuation order lifts, what happens to people’s coverage under their insurance if they’re still away from home and relying on insurance to cover food, accommodation or other costs?

Will free evacuee accommodation be extended past Wednesday to Thursday, Friday or beyond to allow folks to gradually choose when to come back, rather than all pile onto the highway on Wednesday?

What’s the logistics plan for High Level and nearby communities? How will people be able to readily find out if there’s room to stay there as they head home, and how will High Level be helped to cope?

If High Level hotels say they are booked up for days, what is the recommendation as an alternative?

Will there be any change in services available in Alberta for South Slave evacuees?

Back home in Yellowknife

When was the last water distribution and sewage pump-out for everyone on trucked services, so they know what kind of situation to expect when they get home?

There may be days, if not weeks, when many workers both for the GNWT and the private sector have neither school to send their kids to, nor childcare. How will the GNWT’s own staff be treated in that situation and what’s the recommendation to private-sector employers?

What’s the estimated time by which grocery stores are expected to be operating normally, with enough supplies for all residents to rely on them? Will there be any restrictions in place to prevent panic-buying or hoarding?

Health

If you have medical travel booked in Alberta soon, do you just stay in Alberta? Or come back, then get flown back down? What’s the plan?

If your medical condition requires that you stay in Alberta (or BC) while NWT health services ramp back up, will supports be provided to stay in the south?

How are Yellowknife’s vulnerable people being tracked and helped back to the city via airlift or other means?

Other concerns

What’s happening to the Ingraham Trail evacuation order, which is outside the jurisdiction of the city and First Nation?

Links to existing information

The basic guide to the return, published by the city and YKDFN on Friday, is here.

The NWT’s health authority has a guide to the health services you can expect when you return – and services that won’t be ready.