Returning to Yellowknife: Questions and answers

So you’ve been told you can go back to Yellowknife.

Now what?

You’ve got questions. We’ve got questions. On this page, we’re writing down all the questions we’re actively pursuing – and then adding answers as they become available to us.

If you have a question that isn’t covered here and which you think affects a sizeable number of evacuees, let us know. Similarly, if you know a reliable answer exists to a question below and we haven’t got it yet, email the answer or a link to it.

This is not a comprehensive list of questions. We know there are millions of concerns out there, but these are the main ones we’ve heard so far.

Keep coming back to this page to see what’s new.

General

Will there be an advice number people can call, or an email address, for guidance and specific questions?

No sign of such a number or email so far.

Driving home

Regardless of supports provided so far, some residents outright do not have the money to drive home. Will there be free gas along the way? If so, where?

Answer: There is no free gas. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

If there’s no free gas and people can’t afford the drive, who do they talk to?

Answer: Wait for your $750 payment to arrive (assuming you applied for one), which may mean waiting till the end of the week. If you don’t have that payment coming, there is no obvious alternative source of support. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

Will everyone have their $750 travel payment before the journey home?

Answer: Payments are expected to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday but could take longer. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

How will we know the drive is going to be safe?

Answer: Rebecca Alty has stressed the date will be moved if there is a major safety concern. “As we’ve seen … the highway will open when it’s safe. This can be intermittent, so watch the GNWT’s website closely,” she said. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

When does the checkpoint at Behchokǫ̀ lift?

Answer: Noon on Wednesday. Source: Mayor of Yellowknife

What checkpoints exist pre-Wednesday to ensure only essential workers are heading north? When do those other checkpoints lift?

Answer: There are no other checkpoints related to re-entering Yellowknife. (The others are for highway safety, like between Enterprise and the Kakisa access road, and aren’t there to check for essential workers or regulate travel to Yellowknife. But the Behchokǫ̀ checkpoint will not allow anyone past except essential workers till noon on Wednesday.) Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

Flying home

When will commercial flights resume?

Answer: There is no easy answer to this as of September 2. Jeffrey Edison at Infrastructure said: “We’re hoping to start somewhat of a limited commercial airport opening on Wednesday. It’s really hard. I don’t expect it to be long. We originally looked at Sunday, September 10. I think we can close that gap, but there are no guarantees. More to follow.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

How do I book a place on an airlift flight? Where will they fly from?

Answer: The GNWT has opened a pre-registration process so it can figure out who needs flights, book aircraft, and assign you to a flight. Source: GNWT press release

Where will the airlift flights depart from?

Answer: Alberta, Whitehorse and Winnipeg. A precise Alberta airport list wasn’t available as of Saturday, September 2. Source: GNWT press release

If I need help getting to an airport for an airlift flight, what supports are available?

Answer: There’ll be transportation from evacuation centres to airports. You’ll be told what’s available when you are given your flight details. Source: GNWT press release

On what day will the last airlift flight back to Yellowknife leave?

Answer: As of Saturday, September 2, the GNWT expects flights to begin on Wednesday, September 6 and continue “for an estimated five days.” Source: GNWT press release

What’s the deal with pets on the flights back? Crates needed or will just a leash be OK, as it was for the flights out?

Answer: “It’s preferred that people have pets in carriers but having a pet on a leash or in your arms is acceptable.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

I have luggage that needs to come home – maybe more than carry-on. What can I bring?

Answer: You get two 50-lb checked bags on the way back, but they can’t be oversized bags. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

When the airlifts land in Yellowknife, how do I get from the airport back home?

Answer: The city will organize buses, taxi vouchers and ambulances (for people with mobility issues) to get people being airlifted home back from the airport to their homes. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

The city told drivers to bring three days of food home with them. Does that apply to air travellers, too?

Answer: No (but it might be wise to bring some extra, travel-friendly supplies as a portion of your luggage allowance, if you have room). Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

While you’re still in Alberta (or elsewhere)

When the evacuation order lifts, what happens to people’s coverage under their insurance if they’re still away from home and relying on insurance to cover food, accommodation or other costs?

Awaiting an answer on this.

Will free evacuee accommodation be extended past Wednesday to Thursday, Friday or beyond to allow folks to gradually choose when to come back, rather than all pile onto the highway on Wednesday?

Answer: Accommodation is being extended until at least September 8, which is Friday. The GNWT says it is working on solutions for anyone who needs longer – for medical or other reasons. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

What’s the logistics plan for High Level and nearby communities? How will people be able to readily find out if there’s room to stay there as they head home, and how will High Level be helped to cope?

If High Level hotels say they are booked up for days, what is the recommendation as an alternative?

Will there be any change in services available in Alberta for South Slave evacuees?

Answer: The GNWT said on September 2: “Until Wednesday, we are going to be at our current levels. What will happen is an assessment of: as folks leave, what does that mean for those who are left and how do we provide the services that have been provided? We have extended stays until at least September 8 and we are using that time to assess what other supports need to be in place and what changes, if any, can be put in place. The support here in Alberta is not over, it will shift and change but we are already working on those plans.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

Back home in Yellowknife

When was the last water distribution and sewage pump-out for everyone on trucked services, so they know what kind of situation to expect when they get home?

No answer yet.

There may be days, if not weeks, when many workers both for the GNWT and the private sector have neither school to send their kids to, nor childcare. How will the GNWT’s own staff be treated in that situation and what’s the recommendation to private-sector employers?

No answer yet.

What’s the estimated time by which grocery stores are expected to be operating normally, with enough supplies for all residents to rely on them? Will there be any restrictions in place to prevent panic-buying or hoarding?

No answer yet.

If we’re going down to evacuation alert, that means we must remain ready to leave at short notice. What’s the plan if we need a SECOND evacuation?

Answer: No direct answer to this, though both the GNWT and city have stressed that Yellowknife will be on evacuation alert, meaning be ready to leave again at short notice. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2. (The likelihood of there being a plan for a rapid-turnaround repeat evacuation that is more precise and readily accessible than the plan for the first evacuation seems low.)

Health

If you have medical travel booked in Alberta soon, do you just stay in Alberta? Or come back, then get flown back down? What’s the plan?

Answer: The NWT health authority’s Kim Riles said: “There have been temporary amendments to the medical travel policy. I can’t give a blanket answer, every medical travel situation is pretty nuanced. We are prepared to support some degree of medical travel that has to happen within other jurisdictions, not necessarily originating in the NWT. Reach out to your employer, anyone who has employer medical travel benefits, because those might be very different. Anyone under the NWT medical travel policy should be working with our primary care providers.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

If your medical condition requires that you stay in Alberta (or BC) while NWT health services ramp back up, will supports be provided to stay in the south?

Answer: Health minister Julie Green said: “”For those advised not to return immediately [for a medical reason], we’re working on transition supports and will bring necessary services online as soon as possible.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

How are Yellowknife’s vulnerable people being tracked and helped back to the city via airlift or other means?

Answer: “There are some challenges,” said the GNWT’s Robert Tordiff on September 2. “Not all have phones, some have left hotels and integrated into the host communities … We have people on the ground in Calgary right now working with [the City of Calgary]. They’ve been monitoring and tracking NWT evacuees that have been accessing their services. We are prepared to help [people] to get registered, take them to airports and if they wish, we can return them to the Northwest Territories.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

What shelters and social services will be available from September 6 in Yellowknife?

Answer: The NWT health authority’s Kim Riles said: “Shelter services were identified as one of our priorities for early re-establishment, just because we think it’s really important to make sure that those core services that people depend on are available if, in fact, anybody returns in that first wave. As of Wednesday, on the day of re-entry, we’ll be planning to have dinner available in one of our shelter sites as well as overnight sheltering through the weekend. We’re going to have meals and washroom facility access established as a minimum, as well as overnight sheltering available to folks who might need it.” Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

Education

When will school restart?

Answer: September 14. Source: School districts press release

Other concerns

What’s happening to the Ingraham Trail evacuation order, which is outside the jurisdiction of the city and First Nation?

Answer: The GNWT is opening up the Ingraham Trail for people to return at the same time as Yellowknife. Source: GNWT press conference, September 2

Links to other Q&A-type guides

The basic guide to the return, published by the city and YKDFN on Friday, is here.

The NWT’s health authority has a guide to the health services you can expect when you return – and services that won’t be ready.