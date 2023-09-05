BDIC launches wildfire assistance for businesses

The NWT’s Business Development and Investment Corporation, or BDIC, has launched a new grant program for businesses affected by wildfire evacuations.

In a press release, the corporation said its new program would be called Wildfire Assistance and Relief Measures – or “Warm.”

Eligible businesses in evacuated communities can receive up to $5,000, BDIC stated. Businesses not in an evacuated community but still affected by evacuation orders may be eligible for up to $3,500.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone and we will continue to explore different ways to provide some relief and help businesses navigate through these challenges,” finance minister Caroline Wawzonek was quoted as saying.

The funding will help businesses to maintain or create jobs, pay overheads or carry out clean-up or restoration work, among other activities, BDIC said.

Businesses can submit costs incurred from May 2023, supported by receipts or equivalent proof.

More information on Warm, including how to apply, can be found on BDIC’s website.

The corporation says Warm is a temporary addition to its Accelerate Digital Adoption Projects for Tomorrow (“Adapt”) program, which is accessible until March 31.

BDIC said it will also automatically defer loan payments for clients until September 30 without penalty or additional interest.

The Warm program is separate to Seed, a Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment program that is also offering wildfire support to businesses.