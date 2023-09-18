Enterprise hopes residents can return on Friday this week

The Hamlet of Enterprise has released a re-entry plan with a potential date of Friday, September 22 for its residents to return.

The hamlet, home to around 120 people, posted a seven-step plan on Facebook on Saturday.

Stages of the plan include assessing property damage, resuming utilities and services, and bringing back essential staff. The hamlet tentatively established Friday as a re-entry date but said that would be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Residents of Enterprise were ordered to evacuate on August 13 as a fast-moving wildfire descended on the hamlet. That fire destroyed the majority of homes and buildings in the community.

The hamlet says a recovery plan is in the works for residents who have lost their homes, and will include those residents’ input.

Atco Utilities line crews replace burnt power poles around the community of Enterprise. Photo: Bill Braden

At a press conference on Thursday last week, Enterprise Mayor Michael St Amour said crews were “working tirelessly” to clean up hotspots around the community. NWT government assessors are in the community, St Amour said, and work is under way to re-establish the power grid.

St Amour said the hamlet was looking at a variety of options to support residents who lost homes, including interim housing and local hotels.

“Anything’s possible. We’re just working on trying to get everybody back home,” he said at the time.