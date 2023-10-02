Passes now available for Yellowknife’s annual film festival

Passes for the 2023 Yellowknife International Film Festival have gone on sale, with early-bird prices available until October 16.

This year’s festival runs from November 1-5 at the city’s Capitol Theatre.

The lineup for 2023 – the festival’s 17th edition – has not yet been confirmed. Ordinarily, you can expect selections featuring northern directors, producers and talent alongside a range of highlights from world cinema.

If you don’t need to see what’s playing before signing up, you can get a 10-punch pass for $80 or a workshop pass for $50, each representing a $10 discount off the regular price.

The punch pass allows access – up to two tickets at a time – to in-person events at the theatre. The workshop pass gets you into a “wide array of workshops, talks, and panels.”

See the festival’s website for more information.