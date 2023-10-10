Watch Extreme Duck Racing 2023.

Did you win WestJet flights or a Canadian Tire gift card? Watch Extreme Duck Racing 2023 and find out!

First, dig out your Extreme Duck Racing ticket and check your number. Then watch the video above to see what happens next.

This year, Extreme Duck Racing – brought to you by Canadian Tire in Yellowknife – raised more than $13,000 for Jumpstart. Thank you for your incredible generosity.

Races were recorded in early August at the Cameron River Ramparts, northeast of Yellowknife. Three ducks qualified from each of three heats to set up a nine-duck final.

Our broadcast of the races was delayed until this week as Cabin Radio moved its resources to respond to the wildfire crisis across the NWT in August and September. (If you bought a ticket, thanks for your patience!)

This year’s grand prize is a round trip for two to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination. Second place is a $2,000 Canadian Tire gift card, third place is a $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card, and fourth and fifth pick up Canadian Tire gift cards worth $500 and $250 respectively.

Winners will be contacted to collect their prizes.