Denny Rodgers says he’ll run in Inuvik Boot Lake

Denny Rodgers says he will run in the Inuvik Boot Lake district in this fall’s territorial election.

Rogers, the former administrator of Aurora College, said he had enjoyed “12 incredible years” with the Inuvialuit Development Corporation but had decided the time was right for a change.

“I intend to submit my name as a candidate in the upcoming Northwest Territories election to represent the Inuvik Boot Lake riding,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Incumbent Diane Archie has already said she will seek a second term in office. Archie spent her first term in Caroline Cochrane’s cabinet, serving most recently as infrastructure minister.

The election period begins on October 16, at which point candidacies can be formalized.

Polling day is November 14.