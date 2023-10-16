Target date for YK’s wellness and recovery centre creeps backward

The NWT government’s planned opening date for a new Yellowknife wellness and recovery centre has shifted back to at least 2026.

In a May update, the territory said it was aiming to open the building on 51 Street in December 2025.

However, late last week a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services told Cabin Radio the latest goal is “to have the facility completed and operational before the summer of 2026.”

That news came as the federal government promised $24 million to help build the facility, which is designed to replace Yellowknife’s existing sobering centre and day shelter.

A tender for the build, originally anticipated in July this year, is now “scheduled to be issued in late December 2023 or early January 2024,” departmental spokesperson Jeremy Bird said by email.

“It’s important to note that the exact opening date of the facility will be contingent on various factors, including the level of interest and engagement from the construction community. The successful bidder’s ability to meet the construction timeline will also play a significant role in determining the final completion date,” Bird wrote.

“We’re committed to keeping the public informed about the progress of the project, and we will provide updates as we move forward with the tendering process and construction.”