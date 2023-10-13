Feds announce $24M for Yellowknife wellness and recovery centre

The federal government say it will invest just over $24 million to help the GNWT build a new wellness and recovery centre in Yellowknife.

The centre, to be built on 51 Street, will provide a space for services that support people experiencing homelessness, hunger, addictions and mental health challenges.

The building has been in the works for years. It is intended to replace the current sobering centre on 49 Street and a day shelter operating from portable units opposite the Explorer Hotel.

Officials say the new facility will unite things like health and social programs, counselling and cultural programming, simplifying access to those services for people who need them.

“By offering a nurturing environment and comprehensive programs that empower individuals facing homelessness to rebuild their lives, we are supporting stronger northern communities, ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home,” said NWT MP Michael McLeod in a Friday news release.

The federal government sees providing the funding as a way toward meeting some Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action.

Canada also said the building will check an environmental protection box, as LED lighting, a biomass boiler and heat recovery ventilator will be installed.

Technically, the newly announced $24,038,320 investment comes from a federal green and inclusive community buildings program. The total cost of the facility isn’t clear.

In May, the territorial government shared videos of the facility’s proposed design and said it hoped to have the building ready by December 2025.

A development approval notice has been posted outside the 51 Street lot in recent days.