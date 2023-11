Michael Vandell has been elected to a second term as Chief of the Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę First Nation in Fort Providence.

According to results posted online by returning officer Phoebe Parent, Vandell received 178 votes to 110 for challenger Xavier Canadien, himself a former chief.

Vandell was first elected in 2021. Deh Gáh Got’ı̨ę chiefs serve two-year terms.

Seven councillors were also elected.