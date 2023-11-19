RCMP block off road in Fort Smith trafficking search

Police in Fort Smith closed down a stretch of McDougal Road on Saturday evening in what RCMP said was “part of a drug trafficking investigation.”

Multiple police vehicles were at the scene. Whether any arrests had been made was not immediately confirmed.

Police said officers were taking part in “proactive enforcement action.”

“This incident is still under investigation and there may be increased police activity in the area throughout the evening,” RCMP stated shortly before 9:30pm.

“As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time. Additional information about this incident will be provided in the future.”

No suspects were named and no exact address given. McDougal Road is one of Fort Smith’s main streets, running for practically the length of the community. Police attention was focused on a stretch of road to the west of the town.

The road has since reopened, RCMP said.