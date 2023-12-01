Gayla Thunstrom acclaimed to second term as UNW leader at convention

The Union of Northern Workers says Gayla Thunstrom has been acclaimed to a new three-year term as its president.

Thunstrom was first elected to the role in 2021.

Vice-presidents Melvin Larocque and Annette Thompson were also acclaimed at this week’s UNW convention, meaning nobody ran against them.

The convention ordinarily happens every three years. This one ran for three days from Tuesday to Thursday.

The union represents thousands of northern workers, ranging from government staff to people employed at seniors’ facilities, Salvation Army employees and some of the territory’s mine workers.