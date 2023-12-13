Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

Norman Wells RCMP make arrest over ‘imitation firearm on flight’

Ollie Williams·
Norman Wells' airport in June 2020
Norman Wells' airport in June 2020. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

RCMP in Norman Wells say a 42-year-old man faces charges after he pulled out a replica gun and “waved it around the cabin” of a flight bound for Délı̨nę.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the incident had taken place a day earlier, triggering an emergency landing as the flight returned to Norman Wells’ airport.

“Officers were told that shortly after the plane took off from Norman Wells, an intoxicated passenger brandished an imitation firearm,” RCMP stated.

“The pilot was able to take the imitation firearm from the passenger and then make the emergency landing after declaring a Mayday.”

Police said a second imitation gun was found “concealed in the man’s sleeve.”

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

The man, from Délı̨nę, faces charges that include endangering the safety of an aircraft, unruly or dangerous behaviour, and possessing an offensive weapon aboard an aircraft.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.