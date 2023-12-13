Norman Wells RCMP make arrest over ‘imitation firearm on flight’

RCMP in Norman Wells say a 42-year-old man faces charges after he pulled out a replica gun and “waved it around the cabin” of a flight bound for Délı̨nę.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the incident had taken place a day earlier, triggering an emergency landing as the flight returned to Norman Wells’ airport.

“Officers were told that shortly after the plane took off from Norman Wells, an intoxicated passenger brandished an imitation firearm,” RCMP stated.

“The pilot was able to take the imitation firearm from the passenger and then make the emergency landing after declaring a Mayday.”

Police said a second imitation gun was found “concealed in the man’s sleeve.”

The man, from Délı̨nę, faces charges that include endangering the safety of an aircraft, unruly or dangerous behaviour, and possessing an offensive weapon aboard an aircraft.